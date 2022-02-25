Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

NYSE UHS opened at $136.39 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

