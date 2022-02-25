Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $37,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

UEIC stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.