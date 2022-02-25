Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $30.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,893. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Universal Display by 993.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

