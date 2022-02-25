Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

UNVR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,729,000 after acquiring an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 215,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

