United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Liam Butterworth Buys 3,000 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Liam Butterworth bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($14.09) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($42,268.46).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,013 ($13.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 851.80 ($11.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,068.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

