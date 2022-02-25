United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.
NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,643. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.
In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
