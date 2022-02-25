United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,643. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

