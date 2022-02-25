United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.20 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

