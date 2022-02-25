United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $207.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

