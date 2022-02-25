United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to report $7.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 492,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

