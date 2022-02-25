United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 305,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

