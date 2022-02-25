United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,181,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

