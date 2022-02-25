United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,646,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000.

SCHI opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

