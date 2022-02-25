United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

