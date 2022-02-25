United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $109.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

