United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

