Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.50 ($40.34) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.97 ($42.01).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €28.63 ($32.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.29 and a 200 day moving average of €37.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Uniper has a 12 month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

