Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $59,636.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.79 or 0.06897264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.62 or 1.00101319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047916 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

