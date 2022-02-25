Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.05

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 44440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.7% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 169.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

