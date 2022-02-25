Ultra Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ultra has a market cap of $338.26 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00215794 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008531 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

