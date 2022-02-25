UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.