UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UDR by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

