UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.020-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 1,624,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. UDR has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

