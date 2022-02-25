UBS Group Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $77.74 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

