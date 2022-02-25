UBS Group Boosts NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 300

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.68.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 345,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.