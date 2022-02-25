UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 124,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

