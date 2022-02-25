UBS Group AG Has $42.13 Million Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 285,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $42,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

