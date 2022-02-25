UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SCHV opened at $68.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

