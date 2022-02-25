Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.10.

UBSFY opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

