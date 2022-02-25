Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $56,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 871,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after buying an additional 529,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.31.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

