U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 241.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on USX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

