Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 17,866 Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Precipio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

