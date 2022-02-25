Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $66,000 in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.