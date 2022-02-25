Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Document Security Systems by 297.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,411,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Document Security Systems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Direct Marketing, BioHealth Group, Securities, and Corporate. The Packaging and Printing segment operates in the paper board folding carton, smart packaging, and document security printing markets.

