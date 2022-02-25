Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

CNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Greenridge Global increased their price target on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $259.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 543.88, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

