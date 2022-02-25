Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FRG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.