Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

