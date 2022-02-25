Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 522,373 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 570,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 421,800 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 609,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $20,694,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSM. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GSM opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

