Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 86,600 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,676,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.