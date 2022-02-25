Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 28,300 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $209.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

