Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.64. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVI. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

