Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 850,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NTST opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $845.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

