Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.71 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.69 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

