Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Verastem were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verastem by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verastem by 1,210,376.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 254,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verastem Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.