Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 6.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 354,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,572,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

