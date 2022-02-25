Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.64

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.64 and traded as high as C$26.11. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$25.29, with a volume of 152,954 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

