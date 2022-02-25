Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 2,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.