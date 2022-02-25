Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.71

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.71 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 51.36 ($0.70). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 50.58 ($0.69), with a volume of 5,178,719 shares traded.

TLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.02) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of £754.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

