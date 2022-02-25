TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.91).

TUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON TUI traded up GBX 13.70 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 251.20 ($3.42). 9,540,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.04. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 457.69 ($6.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

