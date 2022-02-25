Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter worth about $295,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeMD by 41.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.68 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 192,831 shares of company stock worth $769,629. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LifeMD Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.