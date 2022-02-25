Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $396,000 Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after buying an additional 76,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after buying an additional 207,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 677,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

